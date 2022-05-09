Advertisement

Hot Wheels launches new toy to inspire kids to push past perceived limitations

The toy was created in collaboration with five-time wheelchair motocross world champion and paralympic athlete Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham.(Hot Wheels via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Hot Wheels is launching its first-ever remote-controlled wheelchair toy.

It was created in collaboration with five-time wheelchair motocross world champion and paralympic athlete Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham.

He’s known for performing elaborate tricks and backflips in his wheelchair.

In fact, the toy was crafted to mimic Fotheringham’s custom-built wheelchair and features a built-in action figure made to look like him, a remote control, and a ramp so users can perform his tricks.

Hot Wheels hopes the toy will inspire kids to push past perceived limitations.

The toy is available on Amazon.

