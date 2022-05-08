Advertisement

Rain Throughout the Evening and Early Tomorrow

Windy weather tomorrow
Windy weather tomorrow
By Jacob Montesano
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rain will impact Western South Dakota over the next several hours. The rain will move in around 6-7pm and continue throughout the evening until around 1-2am overnight. By the morning we will see heavy rain in northeast Wyoming. That rain will then impact northern counties during the morning and early afternoon tomorrow. By the time we get to the evening, we will see clear skies across our entire area. Tomorrow we will also see windy weather for South Dakota with gusts up to 50 mph possible in the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Sharp sentenced for fatal shooting
Quincy Bear Robe pleads not guilty
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Human remains were found in a barrel at Lake Mead.
Body found inside barrel at a Las Vegas lake may have been there for decades
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books

Latest News

Chance of storms overnight tomorrow
On and Off Rain the Next 2-Days
Warm Saturday with showers and storms in the afternoon
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Temperatures as we Head into the Weekend
Highs will be in the 70s for much of our area
Very Nice Weather the Next Several Days