Mother’s Day in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Warm weather, busy parks, and of course, it is Mother’s Day.

The parks were filled with grill masters, sports enthusiasts, and families spending time together. Being a mom can be challenging, rewarding, and confusing all in a matter of three minutes. So, whether your day is filled with flowers, lunch, or a day of relaxation. If you can’t celebrate with your mom, they are only a phone call away.

“I called my mother for Mother’s Day; I got her flowers. I also sent flowers to my grandmother, and I am currently about to call my stepmother for Mother’s Day as well,” said John a person in Main Street Square.

Also, at Main Street Square, we talked to a mom who enjoyed the day with her kids, soaking up the sun. Shannon, a mom says, “I’m just out here hanging out at Main Street with my kids.”

While some are spending time together, others have to make a change in plans. “Went out for breakfast this morning for Mother’s Day, found a two-hour wait, so we went back to the house and cooked our own breakfast and enjoyed it. We flew in from North Carolina and enjoyed the territory,” said Tom, who is visiting Rapid City. Celebrating mom is easy, and all ages get involved for the day.

Shannon’s child said, “I got some, I got some cards for my mom on Mother’s Day.”

Happy Mother’s Day!

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.