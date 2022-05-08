Advertisement

Marshals lose fifth straight in return to Summit Arena

Rush fall in 2-0 hole against Grizzlies
Marshals 5-7
Marshals 5-7(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:45 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In their first home game in nearly a month, the Rapid City Marshals suffered their fifth straight loss as their struggles continue. Plus, the Rapid City Rush fell in a heartbreaker in game two of their second round matchup in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Ben Burns has the details.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Sharp sentenced for fatal shooting
Quincy Bear Robe pleads not guilty
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Human remains were found in a barrel at Lake Mead.
Body found inside barrel at a Las Vegas lake may have been there for decades
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books

Latest News

Gymnastics 5-7
Two Spearfish gymnasts heading to nationals
5-6 black hills speedway racing
Opening night at the Black Hills Speedway
5-6 junior high rodeo
Local Cowboys and Cowgirls shine at Junior High Region Rodeo
Rapid City Rush preparing for second round of ECHL playoffs, vying for Kelly Cup
Rapid City Rush preparing for second round of ECHL playoffs, vying for Kelly Cup