How Black Hills Farmers Market are bringing the community together

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Warmer weather brings a number of outdoor activities...Including gardening and for anyone looking to buy local produce, Head to the Black Hills Farmers Market. The market opened for its 33rd season At Market Park in Rapid City.

More than forty small businesses producing foods or items like vegetables, meats, honey, and eggs, can be found at the different tents.

Barbara Cromwell, manager of Black Hills Farmers Market, says it is all about connecting with the community...including families using SNAP benefits.

She states “We really want the farmers market to be accessible to the entire community and so we have been happy to accept snap benefits for quite a few years now. Now thanks to some partnerships we are able to double snap benefits to really increase the purchasing power in families.”

Starting in July, the market will be open on Wednesdays 8 am to 2 pm through October.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.