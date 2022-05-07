Advertisement

No COVID-19 patients currently in Monument Health hospitals

By Nick Nelson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:07 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For the first time since the onset of the pandemic in South Dakota, there are no COVID-19 patients in Monument Health hospitals.

Monument made the announcement Friday, and Dr. Shankar Kurra says although this may change in the coming days, the milestone is worth celebrating.

The health care system reported its first case March 26, 2020.

Kurra says this breakthrough is due to a good vaccination rate, and natural immunity of those who have had the virus.

”Through the last two years, we’ve been through a lot of patients, never having the hospital without one COVID patient,” Kurra said. “At it’s peak, we had 110 patients across the system that we were taking care of. So, today is an important day.”

Ironically, Monument is celebrating this milestone on Nurse Appreciation Day, and Kurra thanks all the nurses and hospital staff who have worked diligently throughout the pandemic.

