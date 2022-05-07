Advertisement

HealthWatch-Dealing with blisters

By KEVN Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022
Ever find those pesky things on your feet when you’re breaking in a new shoe? Dr. Taylor Kapsch shares advice on how to prevent blisters in this week’s edition of HealthWatch.

“I’m Taylor Kapsch with Creekside Medical Clinic with today’s HealthWatch. Warmer weather brings out sandals, hiking boots and blisters. Blisters could be caused by many things that have varying levels of severity. Blisters can be caused by something rubbing or pressing against the skin if your shoe is too tight. Something like hot boiling water or sunburn can cause a bad burn as well. Allergic reactions to something that touches the skin like poison ivy can cause a blister. Lastly, problems with the body’s immune system can cause blisters. Symptoms of blisters usually include one or more fluid filled bumps on the skin. The fluid is usually clear. You should call your doctor if you have any blisters in your mouth, near your eyes or in the genital area. If you have blisters all over your body, painful blisters or blisters with pus inside -- you should also be seen. You may need testing to find out the cause your blisters and sometimes this requires taking a sample of your skin. To treat blisters, you should wash the area with warm, soapy water and do not pop or poke the blisters as this can increase the risk of infection. If the blister pops, you should keep the area clean and dry and cover it with a bandage. Do not scratch blisters, as this can also increase the risk of infection. Most blisters heal in about a week. To prevent blisters, wear shoes that fit properly, use gloves or protective padding when working with tools, wear a hat and protective clothing, and sunscreen when out in the sun. I’m Dr. Taylor Kapsch with Creekside Medical Clinic with today’s HealthWatch.”

