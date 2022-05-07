‘Everybody knew her’: School district identifies 18-year-old student reportedly killed by father

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A high school in South Carolina is helping to remember one of their students who was reportedly killed in a domestic situation involving her father.

WIS reports officials with the Richland County School District One said that Sha’Neal Brown, 18, died Thursday evening.

Sha’Neal Brown was a student at Eau Clarie High School, and principal Neshunda Walters said that her heart was broken when it came to losing such a well-liked person and student.

Authorities said Sha’Neal Brown’s father, Rafael Brown, is facing murder charges stemming from the deadly Thursday incident.

The sheriff's office reports Rafael Brown has been arrested on murder charges stemming from a deadly domestic incident. (Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports it was called regarding a domestic situation involving a weapon that evening at a home. Deputies found two bodies inside the house, later identified as Sha’neal Brown and her grandmother Jessie Brown, 83.

Officials said Rafael Brown was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Principal Walters released the following statement after Sha’neal Brown was identified:

“Everybody knew her. She was a well-known student who was well-liked and involved in several service and extracurricular activities. She assisted in the school counseling office and in the library, and she was a special assistant and mentee to our school social worker. She was also a member of our marching band’s dance team and a member of the Shamrockettes girls mentoring group. Our hearts are truly broken.”

