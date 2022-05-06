Advertisement

Warmer Temperatures as we Head into the Weekend

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures are on the way up today and Saturday as a ridge of high pressure aloft builds over the northern plains.

Look for highs in the 70s today, with some spots near 80 Saturday.

A cold front will move into western South Dakota Saturday afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms will form along the front, mainly east of the Black Hills.

Mother’s Day will be a tad cooler with a chance of widely scattered showers. Next week will feature warmer than normal temperatures with occasional slight chances of showers and thunderstorms as several disturbances move northeast across the area.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Sharp sentenced for fatal shooting
Quincy Bear Robe pleads not guilty
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Human remains were found in a barrel at Lake Mead.
Body found inside barrel at a Las Vegas lake may have been there for decades
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books

Latest News

Highs will be in the 70s for much of our area
Very Nice Weather the Next Several Days
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Temperatures as we Head into the Weekend
Mostly Sunny
Some fog by morning with warmer air moving in
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Some Light Morning Showers Today; Sunny and Warmer Thursday