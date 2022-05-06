Warm Saturday with showers and storms in the afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered clouds are expected for Saturday. A few showers could pop up in the morning, but the best chance for showers and storms will be in the afternoon hours in western South Dakota. A few storms could become strong to severe out toward the Badlands and east river. Hail and wind will be the primary threats.

It’ll be warm on Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s in western South Dakota. The hills and Wyoming will have highs in the 60s to near 70. Winds could gust up to 40 mph at times. Sunday will be a little cooler for Mother’s Day with highs in the 50s and 60s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds through the day. A few showers and storms will be possible at times, especially in the afternoon and evening hours.

A few showers could linger into Monday, too. Highs will be in the 60s early next week with plenty of sunshine by Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Thursday with highs in the 70s. Temperatures will remain near normal into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.