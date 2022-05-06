Advertisement

Rapid City business owner frustrated with labor shortages

By Bryan Womack
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:04 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Curt Cartwright, President and CEO of Rapid City Window and Glass says it is almost impossible to find people willing to work these days... and he blames unemployment payments.

He states “We placed an ad on indeed.”

On the job search website, Window and Glass received twenty-five inquiries, and fourteen responded by phone and email. Out of the twenty-five applicants, three were a “no show” for interviews and one became a new hire. One week of ad space costs them 532 dollars. Cartwright says that the Department of Labor is not doing enough to make people on unemployment, Accountable.

“Our Position on this is our tax dollars are going to the labor department of South Dakota. To help people get a job that don’t have one. I don’t think our tax dollars are being spent wisely on...because people are not responding or accepting jobs that are available.”

He says that most businesses are unaware that they can report applicants to the Department of Labor and Regulation if they fail to respond to an interview.

In response, the Department of Labor states that people receiving benefits who do not show up for an interview could lose their benefits. If a business owner suspects an applicant has not made an effort, the business can file a report with the Reemployment Assistance Division via a form on their website for an investigation.

Cartwright remains optimistic about the future and hopes that more young carpenters find their way into vocational training.

