Dead shark hung from ceiling at Florida high school is senior prank gone too far, police say

A dead shark was found hanging over a stairwell at Ponte Vedra High School, where the mascot is a shark. (Source: WJXT/Viewer photos/CNN)
By Marilyn Parker
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:34 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (WJXT) – Senior pranks are common in high schools this time of year, but police say what may have been a senior prank in Florida went too far.

A dead shark was found hanging over a stairwell at Ponte Vedra High School, where the mascot is a shark.

Sophomore Cooper Gottfried said he saw the shark Thursday morning and couldn’t believe it.

“I was going to first period and there was this massive shark hanging from the ceiling and it smelled really bad,” Gottfried said.

Students started sharing pictures of the shark on social media, saying it was a senior prank. But there could be some major consequences.

Both the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife are investigating.

The school gave surveillance video to the sheriff’s office but won’t release the video publicly because it could impede the investigation. Any students found to be involved in the incident could face suspension or even expulsion. Criminal charges are also possible.

Custodians at the school took the shark down.

