Child shot and killed on the Pine Ridge Reservation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A child was killed Thursday night in a drive-by shooting on the Pine Ridge Reservation, according to a social media post by the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety.

The shooting was about 9 p.m. at a home on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 18. The OST police are still trying to identify the people involved and ask that anyone with information call the OST public safety dispatch center at 605-867-5111 or contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

We do not know the age of the child or the circumstances in the shooting . We will provide more information when possible.

