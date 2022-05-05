Warmer Temperatures as we Head into the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After some patchy morning fog, we’ll see sunshine and milder temperatures this afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s.

Much warmer 70s are in the forecast Friday and Saturday as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west. As a trough develops to the west, we could start seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms as early as Saturday night, and then periodically next week.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.