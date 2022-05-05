Advertisement

Warmer Temperatures as we Head into the Weekend

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:34 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After some patchy morning fog, we’ll see sunshine and milder temperatures this afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s.

Much warmer 70s are in the forecast Friday and Saturday as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west. As a trough develops to the west, we could start seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms as early as Saturday night, and then periodically next week.

