Very Nice Weather the Next Several Days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s been a gorgeous day today and temperatures are only going to get better the next two days. Tomorrow we will see highs in the 70s for most of our viewing area along with sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to climb on Saturday with highs in the lower 80s for the plains and upper 70s for Rapid City. We do have a small chance of rain Saturday & Sunday. This will bring the temperatures down slightly for Sunday, but still expect to see highs in the 60s.

