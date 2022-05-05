Advertisement

Teepee set up in recognition of indigenous SD Mines graduates

By Nick Nelson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:01 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since 2008, a teepee has been set up at South Dakota Mines close to graduation to honor the indigenous students at the school.

The school’s inclusion committee has enlisted the help of Robert Cook, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, to put up the teepee each year.

It’s become tradition for the Native students to place a handprint on the covering.

Cook says the teepee is an integral part of the celebration, since it symbolizes the home of the Lakota.

”This is our homeland,” Cook said. “The School of Mines is built on Lakota homeland. So, being able to have this ceremony and honoring our students with an eagle feather, and having the teepee there, it represents a lot of different things.”

The ceremony takes place tomorrow Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Sharp sentenced for fatal shooting
Quincy Bear Robe pleads not guilty
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Human remains were found in a barrel at Lake Mead.
Body found inside barrel at a Las Vegas lake may have been there for decades
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books

Latest News

COVID-19
COVID-19 numbers rise in South Dakota
South Dakota is among a growing list of states investigating children with hepatitis and...
Keeping your child safe from contracting hepatitis
Pet allergies have a range of symptoms like hives, itchiness, and sneezing...that is according...
What pet owners need to know about season changes and allergies
Project Recovery administers MAT to addiction victims in the Black Hills area.
A facility in Rapid City is adopting Medical Assisted Treatment to combat opioid addiction