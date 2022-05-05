Advertisement

Prosecutors want boy, 12, tried as an adult in S. Carolina school killing

School shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville County.
School shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville County.(Fox Carolina News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 12-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his classmate in a South Carolina middle school hallway should be tried as an adult on a murder charge.

Monday’s request by prosecutors to move the case out of Family Court did not include any explanation on why the boy should be charged as an adult.

Murder carries a sentence of 30 years to life in prison in South Carolina.

If he is convicted as a juvenile, he couldn’t be kept in jail after he turns 22.

Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson was shot during a class change at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville on March 31.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Sharp sentenced for fatal shooting
Quincy Bear Robe pleads not guilty
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Human remains were found in a barrel at Lake Mead.
Body found inside barrel at a Las Vegas lake may have been there for decades
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books

Latest News

Following an investigation, police arrested 32-year-old Tracy A. Seats and 38-year-old Amy D....
Man, woman charged after school alerts police to 9-year-old’s bruising, officials say
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Wall Street, tech investors back Musk Twitter bid with $7 billion
FILE - White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre takes a question from a reporter...
Karine Jean-Pierre to be next White House press secretary
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Stocks slump 3% as worries grow over higher interest rates
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Heard takes stand, accuses Depp of violent sexual assault