Mixology at Home: The traditional margarita

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At-home cocktail bars are popular, partially thanks to COVID when people had to do more at-home entertaining. But there is also growing popularity for bourbon and rye, exposing young people to their grandfathers’ cocktails.

Becoming an amateur mixologist is easy as one-two-three … no chemistry degree needed. Tailor your home bar and drink repertoire to your tastes and most importantly, to your budget.

Let’s start with the essentials

You can buy complete bartending tools, ready-to-drink mix kits, and kits with a variety of syrups. But that takes the fun out of becoming a good home mixologist. Start with some basic bar tools and a good recipe book.

The most important bar tool is a jigger

There is a difference between a jigger and shot glass. A jigger is one and a half ounce pour, which is the exact volume of a shot glass. You can use a shot glass for some pours, but in mixing, you need more precise measurements. This is where a good two-sided jigger will have levels from a third of an ounce to one and a half ounces. This makes a jigger the essential mixologist tool.

You can try to “free pour” but if want to always have consistently good drinks, and not waste your liquor, get a jigger. They only cost around $10, give or take a few bucks.

As for our first drink recipe we must go with a Cinco de Mayo classic - the margarita

· 2 ounces of tequila

· 1 ounce of triple sec but you can go uptown a little by using Cointreau or maybe experiment with different citrus-based liqueurs like Brazilian orange liqueur or Italian blood orange liqueur.

· Juice of a lime

· Salt (there are specialty rimmers you can buy or make at home)

Directions

· In a mixing tin or shaker with ice, add the tequila, triple sec and lime juice. Shake to mix and chill the drink.

· Run the lime around the rim of your chilled glass and dip in salt.

· If on the rocks, add ice to the glass and strain the margarita over the ice. If straight up, pour into glass without ice.

· Garnish with a lime wheel.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.