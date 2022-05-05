Advertisement

Man charged after trying to set 1-year-old on fire, sheriff says

Many questions remain in the case, including motive and the relationship between the suspect and the victims. (WHAM, WSTM, SENECA CO SHERIFF, CNN)
By WHAM Staff and WSTM Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:40 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WHAM/WSTM) - Authorities in New York arrested a man who allegedly attempted to set a 1-year-old child on fire. During the investigation, officers found another child injured at the scene.

Jamie Avery Jr., a 28-year-old truck driver from Florida, is charged with attempted murder, arson and more. The victims in the case are a 1-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.

“We definitely are touched by these types of cases, and it definitely hits home for those that have children,” said Lt. Timothy Thompson of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamie Avery Jr., 28, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, arson and...
Jamie Avery Jr., 28, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, arson and endangering the welfare of a child. The victims in the case are a 1-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.(Source: Seneca County Sheriff, WHAM/WSTM via CNN)

Investigators say Avery and a second suspect tried to set the 1-year-old on fire Tuesday morning at a truck stop just off the thruway in Tyre, New York. They allegedly poured a flammable liquid on the child.

“Luckily, the two were unsuccessful,” said Seneca County Sheriff W. Timothy Luce.

Deputies later found the 4-year-old with head injuries in the cab of Avery’s tractor-trailer. He was taken to the hospital.

Both children are expected to make full recoveries.

A suspicious device was also discovered in a bathroom, prompting the bomb squad to respond. The device turned out to be a replica, not a real explosive.

Many questions remain in the case, including motive and the relationship between Avery and the children.

“We believe there is a parental relationship, but we haven’t fully determined that yet,” said Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz.

It is anticipated the second suspect will face charges in the near future. Additional charges for both suspects could come from further investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHAM, WSTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Sharp sentenced for fatal shooting
Quincy Bear Robe pleads not guilty
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Human remains were found in a barrel at Lake Mead.
Body found inside barrel at a Las Vegas lake may have been there for decades
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books

Latest News

A family who fought for the 1500 rule after losing their daughter in a plane crash worries...
Safety, security fears amid nationwide pilot shortage
The study followed 317 transgender youths, from the ages of 3 to 12.
Study: Majority of trans children who transition socially keep new identity
How would Mississippi’s trigger law work if SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade?
SCOTUS fallout shows the struggle over abortion will grow
People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
Mariupol steel mill battle rages as Ukraine repels attacks
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna.
OPEC+ opens oil taps gradually as Russian war roils markets