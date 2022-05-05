Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers rise in South Dakota

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Jack Caudill
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:06 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The World Health Organization says the number of newly reported coronavirus cases and deaths continued to fall in the last week, continuing a global decline that first began in March. Still, the WHO noted that cases rose by about a third in Africa and 13% in the Americas.

The number of new cases in South Dakota is up for the third straight week, with a total of 373 new cases this week. 47 of those come from Pennington County and ten from Lawrence County. The number of active cases in the state is up by 226 this week to 766, while the number of hospitalized patients is down 13 to 25. There are three more deaths in this week’s report, with one each from Pennington and Butte Counties. The Wyoming Department of Health says they have a total of 195 new cases this week, including ten in Sheridan County. Their total of lab-confirmed active cases rises by 14 this week to 82. There were 15 hospitalized COVID patients on Tuesday, six more than the previous week. Wyoming is reporting two more deaths in this week’s report.

