Advertisement

Child critically injured after shooting himself in head with gun, police say

St. Louis police report a 3-year-old is in critical condition after shooting himself with a gun.
St. Louis police report a 3-year-old is in critical condition after shooting himself with a gun.
By KMOV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Police in St. Louis are investigating a critical shooting that involved a child Wednesday afternoon.

KMOV reports a 3-year-old found a gun from a mattress and shot himself in the head while at a residence north of downtown, according to authorities.

Police said the child was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition.

A 22-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the incident, and police said the child abuse unit was also investigating.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Sharp sentenced for fatal shooting
Quincy Bear Robe pleads not guilty
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Human remains were found in a barrel at Lake Mead.
Body found inside barrel at a Las Vegas lake may have been there for decades
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Wall Street, tech investors back Musk Twitter bid with $7 billion
FILE - White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre takes a question from a reporter...
Karine Jean-Pierre to be next White House press secretary
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Stocks slump 3% as worries grow over higher interest rates
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Heard takes stand, accuses Depp of violent sexual assault
A Florida school bus driver saves 40 students after bus catches fire.
Driver saves 40 children when school bus catches fire