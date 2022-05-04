Showers into Wednesday, then warming up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered showers will move into the area overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s across the area. Showers will continue into the middle of the day Wednesday, but start to taper off through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Skies clear up Wednesday night and will lead to plenty of sunshine Thursday. Highs will be in the 60s for many. Warmer air continues to build as temperatures will reach the 70s Friday! Saturday will also be in the 70s, but there could be a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. It’ll also be a bit breezy.

Temperatures will fall back into the 60s on Sunday with breezy weather sticking around. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the day, too. Showers linger into Monday with temperatures returning to the 50s. A few shower chances are expected through next week.

