Advertisement

Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East Monroe Street Friday made his initial appearance in court Tuesday.(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East Monroe Street Friday made his initial appearance in court Tuesday.

Police said that Graham shot and killed another man during an argument over a debt.

Witness statements and video surveillance show that Graham was being beaten by a blunt object when he shot the other man.

The deceased individual has been identified as 22-year old Samuel Koscak

Magistrate Judge Marya Tellinghuisen read Graham’s charge of possession of a firearm by someone with a previous felony drug conviction

She set his bond at five thousand dollars.

Graham will remain in jail due to a pending controlled substance charge

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for fentanyl death
Rapid City forecast
A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Sharp sentenced for fatal shooting
Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old...
14-year-old charged after 17-year-old brother shot and killed, police say

Latest News

State Sen. Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown) is on the receiving end of a negative political...
SD House lawmaker launches billboard campaign against Sen. Lee Schoenbeck
"Make Space" in Spearfish, SD
Spearfish’s “makeSPACE” pushes forward with Equity Training opportunity for teachers
Abortion Protest
What could a leaked Supreme Court drafted document mean for abortion in the Midwest?
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books
Rapid City Tourism
Tourism Organizations Band Together for Annual “Travel Rally Day”