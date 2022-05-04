Maniac makes the national stage; Reptile Gardens featured in contest for top 10 U.S. zoos

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a wild animal park and botanical garden and it draws in locals and tourists alike.

Attention isn’t new for Reptile Gardens, even on a national scale, and now they’re being voted on for one of America’s favorite zoo exhibits. It’s all thanks to one critter.

Maniac, their Giant Saltwater Crocodile, has been nominated as one of the Best Zoo Exhibits for USA Today’s 10 best Readers’ Choice awards. Head to the Reptile Garden’s Facebook page to vote and put him on the list! You can vote once per day, now through May 23.

