Journey Museum & Learning Center prepares for anniversary exhibit on 1972 Flood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Over the weekend, The Journey Museum and Learning Center celebrated its 25th anniversary, commemorating years of art, culture, and history.

Although the party has come and gone, the exhibits and programming are here to stay and May has a packed calendar as usual.

Journey Discussion - Friday, May 6th - Western Skies/Lakota Star Knowledge

Exhibit Opening - Friday, May 20th - Commemoration of the 1972 Flood/50 years ago

Artist Grand Opening and Reception on Saturday, May 21st. Loriene Pearson “Contemporary Threads Traditional Notions”

