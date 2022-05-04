Advertisement

Journey Museum & Learning Center prepares for anniversary exhibit on 1972 Flood

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:36 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Over the weekend, The Journey Museum and Learning Center celebrated its 25th anniversary, commemorating years of art, culture, and history.

Although the party has come and gone, the exhibits and programming are here to stay and May has a packed calendar as usual.

  • Journey Discussion - Friday, May 6th - Western Skies/Lakota Star Knowledge
  • Exhibit Opening - Friday, May 20th - Commemoration of the 1972 Flood/50 years ago
  • Artist Grand Opening and Reception on Saturday, May 21st. Loriene Pearson “Contemporary Threads Traditional Notions”

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Sharp sentenced for fatal shooting
Quincy Bear Robe pleads not guilty
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Human remains were found in a barrel at Lake Mead.
Body found inside barrel at a Las Vegas lake may have been there for decades
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books

Latest News

Students in Rapid city bike to school
Rain didn’t stop students biking to school for National Bike to School Day
Maniac makes the national stage; Reptile Gardens featured in contest for top 10 U.S. zoos
Maniac makes the national stage; Reptile Gardens featured in contest for top 10 U.S. zoos
Rick and Adam Weiland, founder and co-founder of "Dakotans for Health," submitted roughly...
“Dakotans for Health” submits signatures for an initiated law Medicaid expansion ballot measure
Advocates for legalizing recreational cannabis in South Dakota turned in roughly 25,000...
Advocates for legalizing marijuana in South Dakota submit thousands of petition signatures