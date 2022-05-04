Journey Museum & Learning Center prepares for anniversary exhibit on 1972 Flood
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:36 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Over the weekend, The Journey Museum and Learning Center celebrated its 25th anniversary, commemorating years of art, culture, and history.
Although the party has come and gone, the exhibits and programming are here to stay and May has a packed calendar as usual.
- Journey Discussion - Friday, May 6th - Western Skies/Lakota Star Knowledge
- Exhibit Opening - Friday, May 20th - Commemoration of the 1972 Flood/50 years ago
- Artist Grand Opening and Reception on Saturday, May 21st. Loriene Pearson “Contemporary Threads Traditional Notions”
