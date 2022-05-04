A couple of Rapid City non profits recognized by SD Hall of Fame for excellence

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Two Rapid City non profits received Awards of Excellence Wednesday from the South Dakota Hall of Fame. That would be The Cave Collective for its continued efforts to bring the community together in a safe space, as well as Storybook Island, where children of all abilities will soon be able to participate in activities.

43 new pieces of equipment have been installed for the 2022 season.

Jackie Laws, Executive Director at Storybook Island, says among some of the equipment is a wheelchair accessible train car, as well as sensory boards for children with autism and Braille for the blind.

She says she’s seen an increased need for renovation as much of the equipment hasn’t been seen changes or updates in decades.

”It’s time to make a change,” Laws says. “This park, in August, will be 63 years old and a lot of the pieces weren’t up to code. Not even ADA compliant. Let alone, accessible. So, that has been our big push going forward. We’re even renovating existing pieces to make them accessible.”

Laws went on to say she’s proud of the recognition, but is in it for the kids. Who she says have made here a big softie.

The park will open in a couple of weeks May 28.

