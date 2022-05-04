Advertisement

AG Office: Rapid City police ‘justified’ in March shooting

Barney Leroy Peoples Jr. was shot and killed during a burglary
(KOSA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:01 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An investigation into the officer-involved shooting in Rapid City March 26 is deemed justified, according to a release from the South Dakota attorney general’s office.

Barney Leroy Peoples Jr., 51, was killed when six Rapid City Police Department officers responded to a burglary in progress call on the 700 block of James Warren Drive.

According to the Division of Criminal Investigation shooting summary, as police searched the home for the burglary suspect, they focused on the master bedroom. When an officer kicked the door in, they saw Peoples sitting on the floor with a rifle.

The summary stated that Peoples told the officers, “Hold it right there,” as he pointed the rifle at an officer. Police say they ordered Peoples to drop the rifle, but he then pointed it at another officer. This is when two of the officers fired 15 rounds, hitting Peoples six times.

The DCI summary stated that officers “reasonably” used deadly force in a situation that was “tense, uncertain and building.” Police saw multiple firearms and ammunition staged in different areas of the master bedroom.

Police have not released the names of the officers involved in the shooting and the DCI summary only listed them as officers #1 and #2.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Sharp sentenced for fatal shooting
Quincy Bear Robe pleads not guilty
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Human remains were found in a barrel at Lake Mead.
Body found inside barrel at a Las Vegas lake may have been there for decades
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books

Latest News

COVID-19
COVID-19 numbers rise in South Dakota
South Dakota is among a growing list of states investigating children with hepatitis and...
Keeping your child safe from contracting hepatitis
Pet allergies have a range of symptoms like hives, itchiness, and sneezing...that is according...
What pet owners need to know about season changes and allergies
Project Recovery administers MAT to addiction victims in the Black Hills area.
A facility in Rapid City is adopting Medical Assisted Treatment to combat opioid addiction
The school’s inclusion committee has enlisted the help of Robert Cook, a member of the Oglala...
Teepee set up in recognition of indigenous SD Mines graduates