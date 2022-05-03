White supremacist gang members convicted of murder, kidnapping, Justice Dept. reports

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Five members and associates of a violent white supremacist gang, the 1488s, were convicted on Monday in Alaska.

The Department of Justice reports a federal jury convicted the group of conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, kidnapping and assault.

Authorities said the trial presented evidence that the 1488s were a violent prison-based gang operating inside and outside of state prisons throughout Alaska.

The Justice Department said the 1488s used Nazi-derived symbols to identify themselves and their affiliation with the gang, including a 1488 “patch” tattoo that depicts an Iron Cross superimposed over a swastika. The tattoo can only be worn by “made” members who generally gained full membership by committing acts of violence on behalf of the gang.

According to the DOJ, the gang has written rules and a code of conduct, including the creed that “the only currency we recognize is violence and unquestionable loyalty.”

Authorities said evidence showed that Filthy Fuhrer, 45, formerly known as Timothy Lobdell, founded and led the 1488 gang from inside Alaska’s maximum-security prison. He was serving a 19-year sentence for the attempted murder of an Alaska State Trooper. Fuhrer ordered gang members to commit violent kidnappings and assaults in the “free world” outside of prison.

The DOJ reports Fuhrer believed that some members were defying the 1488 code of conduct and diminishing the power and influence of the gang. Fuhrer sent out a trusted lieutenant with a list of directives; these directives culminated in the kidnapping and assault of two low-level gang members in April 2017 and July 2017 and the kidnapping, assault and murder of Michael Staton in August 2017.

Trial evidence showed 1488 members Roy Naughton, 43, Glen Baldwin, 40, and Colter O’Dell, 29, worked with Craig King, 56, who was a member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, to kidnap and murder one of the victims, who had previously stolen from the group.

Authorities said King lined a room with plastic, where he and the 1488 defendants beat and tortured the victim. Baldwin and O’Dell then took the victim out to the woods, shot him, and burned his body. O’Dell earned his membership patch into the 1488s by murdering Staton.

“Violent gangs, especially those based upon racial hatred, are a plague to our society. As this case demonstrates, the crimes of organized prison gangs often go beyond the prison walls bringing violence into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska.

The Justice Department reports Fuhrer was convicted of racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy in aid of racketeering, murder in aid of racketeering, kidnapping resulting in death, three counts of kidnapping conspiracy, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of assault in aid of racketeering.

Authorities said Naughton was convicted of racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy in aid of racketeering, murder in aid of racketeering, kidnapping resulting in death, three counts of kidnapping conspiracy, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of assault in aid of racketeering.

Baldwin, O’Dell, and King were convicted of racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy in aid of racketeering, murder in aid of racketeering, kidnapping resulting in death, and kidnapping conspiracy, according to the DOJ.

“The guilty verdicts today strike a significant blow to the highest levels of the 1488 gang,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr., of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “The Department of Justice and our law enforcement partners remain committed to combating and dismantling violent white supremacist gangs.”

Authorities said all five defendants face a mandatory life sentence in prison without parole.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.