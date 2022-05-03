Senator Mike Rounds busy in Washington fighting for gun rights

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KEVN) - Senator Mike Rounds is busy in Washington working on 2 different proposals on gun rights.

Rounds is a part of the group of colleagues that introduced a Congressional Review Act Joint Resolution of Disapproval.

This would stop President Biden’s Department of Justice from broadening the definition of “firearm” under federal law to include completed guns and gun parts, usually in weapon part kits.

Rounds and Representative Dusty Johnson also introduced a “Traveler’s Gun Right Act” -- saying the bill would allow people without a permanent residency to practice their right to bear arms.

“The alcohol, tobacco, and firearms do not allow a post office box to be a permanent residence. This will fix that,” stated Rounds.

Supporters say the act would extend gun rights to include RV travelers, individuals with multiple residences, and active military personnel.

