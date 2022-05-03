Advertisement

Psychic helps find friend’s missing son in Michigan woods

By Matt Price and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:02 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan woman says she used her psychic abilities to help search and rescue crews find her friend’s adult son after he went missing in the woods.

Austin Larson went missing last Wednesday in a wooded area while working on his truck at his grandparents’ barn in Skandia, Michigan. When his phone died and he did not return, his mother, Jessica Larson, got nervous.

Jessica Larson said that because of the cold night, she worried her son would succumb to the elements. She also told WLUC about a similar incident in 2018 when her brother went missing.

“It was almost deja vu,” Jessica Larson said. “It brought back the adrenaline rush.”

For nearly 24 hours, search and rescue teams looked for Austin Larson, using K-9s and other law enforcement resources.

Kat Girard, a KI Sawyer resident, has known Jessica Larson since high school. When she saw her son was missing, she decided she wanted to help.

“I saw her post on Facebook,” Girard said. “As soon as I saw it, I sent her a message. I said, ‘Let me know the address. I need a map.’”

Girard has a more unique way of helping than others. She calls herself a natural-born psychic medium and says she has used her abilities to find missing people in the past.

“I’m a part of psychic groups, and they post different missing people,” Girard said. “I’ve helped find other people before.”

To find Austin Larson, Girard said her spirit guides helped use a map of the wooded area to hone in on a spot. She then drew a blue circle on her phone and sent it to Jessica Larson, telling her that was where she believed her son would be.

At around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Austin Larson was found in the same location she had identified in a different area of the woods than where search and rescue teams were looking.

“I’m just glad that [Jessica] listened to what I had to say, and I’m happy [Austin]’s in the hospital and getting better,” Girard said.

Jessica Larson is grateful for Girard.

“My family and I want to thank you, and we’re extremely grateful for your gift,” she said. “It’s godsent. This is a miracle.”

Jessica Larson said her son was in stable condition after the incident and was expected to remain in the hospital over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota highway patrol surrounding the Bandido's clubhouse after executing a search warrant
South Dakota law enforcement executes search warrant at the Bandidos Motorcycle Clubhouse
Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old...
14-year-old charged after 17-year-old brother shot and killed, police say
The deceased man was fond around 5 pm Saturday near South Reservoir Rd.
Body Found in Rapid Creek
Police investigate fatal shooting in North Rapid.
Rapid City man arrested following Friday night shooting death
Rapid City forecast
A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way

Latest News

Prosecutors said the 12-year-old boy was on the ground and unarmed when the officer fired the...
Former officer charged in fatal shooting of 12-year-old in Philadelphia
As people prepare to retire, finances are the first thing to consider, but staying active is...
Bliss in your golden year’s
One local business saw a boom in demand for bikes despite the pandemic. The only issue was...
How one small business thrived despite setbacks from Covid
A South Dakota ethics board has moved to hire an outside attorney as it considers a pair of...
South Dakota “Government Accountability Board” pushes forward with Noem complaints