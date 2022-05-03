Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The suspect in a fatal shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City on March 19th pleads not guilty in Seventh Circuit Court in Rapid City Monday.

19-year-old Quincy Bear Robe was arrested after investigators interviewed witnesses who said they had seen him running from the hotel.

He was originally charged with aggravated assault and commission of a felony with a firearm.

That was later upgraded to a charge of second-degree murder along with that firearm charge after the victim, 19-year-old Myron Pourier, died from his injuries on April 3rd.

Bear Robe faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison If convicted of murder and 25 years in prison if convicted of commission of a felony with a firearm.

His next hearing is set for July 25th.

