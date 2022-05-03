Advertisement

How one small business thrived despite setbacks from Covid

One local business saw a boom in demand for bikes despite the pandemic. The only issue was finding parts.
By Bryan Womack
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Strider Bike is a small business that started in Rapid City and has blossomed into an international success, selling bikes through e-commerce.

During the pandemic, some small businesses were hit hard financially, while strider took an unusual turn.

“It wasn’t quite stagnant; it was quite a rollercoaster actually. We were fortunate in the fact that our product is something that when covid came about...everybody wanted. "

Dona Nesselhuf, Chief operations officer for Strider, says they experienced a boom in sales and demand for bikes during covid-19, but the biggest issue was getting parts

“We dealt with the struggles of importing, we dealt with the struggles with whether the shops that we sell product to could be open. It was almost as if every month was a new challenge for us, so it was a lot of reaction and a lot of changes to our business overall. It’s been a really good two years and we were happy to support all the small businesses that we could.”

Nesselhuf says the support went both ways.

Nesselhuf states “Rapid City alone is a huge support for us, and we are extremely happy to support the community back.”

