YMCA of Rapid City focusing on both mental and physical health this month

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The YMCA is committed to youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

Their packed calendar of events always reflects that.

“May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Mental health is how we think, feel and act. At the Y, we recognize that we all have mental health, and mental health is an important part of our physical health and social-emotional well-being, as well as a core component of our identity. There are many things we can do each day to positively impact our mental health - like moving, fueling, resting our bodies, and connecting with others. At the Y, we offer multiple ways for our community to stay physically active, like attending a group exercise classes, working out in our Wellness Center, swimming in our pools, walking our track, etc. We also promote connecting with others like open Pickleball, our 55+ Hiking Group, free senior meals and we’re bringing back our free Park Series at Wilson Park on Saturdays from 9-10 AM. Starting on June 4th with Zumba in the Park and continuing Saturdays in July with Yoga in the Park. Both Zumba and Yoga are free and open to the public,” said Nicole Craig, a group exercise coordinator for the YMCA of Rapid City. “This Friday, 5/06 we have a Cinco de Mayo Dance Party going on at the Loft. Come dance with us from 6-8 PM! Open to the public, only $5 for Y Members and $10 for participants. All proceeds will benefit the Group Exercise department. Free child watch is available with registration. Sign up today at rcymca.org/register.”

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.