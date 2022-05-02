Woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for fentanyl death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced a woman to eight years in prison for providing the fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a 16-year-old Porcupine boy.

Twenty-four-year-old Tarriah Provost earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy with intent to distribute a controlled substance as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. Louis Sandoval died of an overdose on Dec. 2, 2020. An autopsy found fentanyl in his system, which Provost admitted to giving him.

Provost told the judge that Sandoval was like a little brother to her and she wouldn’t have given him the drug if she thought it would kill him.

