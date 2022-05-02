Advertisement

Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC

The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC mor than .18%, aggravated DWI for...
The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC mor than .18%, aggravated DWI for driving with a child in the car and endangering the welfare of a child.(Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:11 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) – A 21-year-old woman in New York is accused of driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle.

WWNY reports the woman had a blood alcohol content level of more than four times the legal limit.

Deputies with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident Saturday and say the woman had a BAC of .33%.

The legal limit for driving is .08%.

The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC more than .18%, aggravated DWI for driving with a child in the car and endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputies did not say if anyone was injured in the accident.

Copyright 2022 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota highway patrol surrounding the Bandido's clubhouse after executing a search warrant
South Dakota law enforcement executes search warrant at the Bandidos Motorcycle Clubhouse
Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old...
14-year-old charged after 17-year-old brother shot and killed, police say
The deceased man was fond around 5 pm Saturday near South Reservoir Rd.
Body Found in Rapid Creek
Police investigate fatal shooting in North Rapid.
Rapid City man arrested following Friday night shooting death
Rapid City forecast
A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way

Latest News

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign...
Jan. 6 panel wants answers from 3 GOP lawmakers
Tulsa police said they arrested a woman for attacking a pickup truck and then stripping naked...
Woman arrested after attacking pickup truck before stripping naked in the street, police say
YMCA of Rapid City focusing on both mental and physical health this month
YMCA of Rapid City focusing on both mental and physical health this month
The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades
FILE - This still frame from Metropolitan Police Department body camera video shows Thomas...
NYPD veteran convicted of assaulting officer in Capitol riot