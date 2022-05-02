South Dakota State Railroad Museum creates partnership to fund full-time positions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Community Foundation continues to provide a backbone for South Dakota organizations and now they’re helping the South Dakota State Railroad Museum.

“The museum is a nonprofit and our funding comes from admissions income, donations, and grants,” said Lesta Turchen, a board chair for the SD State Railroad Museum. “The impact of the COVID pandemic certainly taught us that we could not rely primarily on admissions to fund salaries for the Curator and Office Assistant. The Nonprofit Savings Account Challenge Grant is $20,000 and paid to the nonprofit after they have raised $80,000. All funds remain as part of a permanent endowment at the SD Community Foundation.”

