Advertisement

Monument Health helps you find skin cancer

People walking in park
People walking in park(KOTA)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:46 AM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - May is Skin Cancer Awareness month and Monument Health wants to help the community prevent the most common form of cancer. In Rapid City and Spearfish on May 2, free skin cancer screenings will be available in the evening time.

Melanoma is a form of skin cancer usually caused by extreme UV exposure. The easiest way to protect yourself from skin cancer is to wear long-sleeved shirts, broad-brimmed hats, and sunscreen. Doctor Maren Goul says that if between the ages of 15 and 20 you received five or more blistering sunburns your chance of skin cancer increases by 80%.

“Anytime we do a skin cancer screening or if you come in for a check of an area, I’m always on the lookout for something abnormal. I will mention it if I do see it,” says Gaul, “Develop a relationship with the Dermatologist so that we can catch Melanomas earlier and save your life.”

Call (605) 755-7100 to schedule your screening in Rapid City.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for fentanyl death
Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old...
14-year-old charged after 17-year-old brother shot and killed, police say
Rapid City forecast
A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way
South Dakota highway patrol surrounding the Bandido's clubhouse after executing a search warrant
South Dakota law enforcement executes search warrant at the Bandidos Motorcycle Clubhouse
The deceased man was fond around 5 pm Saturday near South Reservoir Rd.
Body Found in Rapid Creek

Latest News

As people prepare to retire, finances are the first thing to consider, but staying active is...
Bliss in your golden year’s
One local business saw a boom in demand for bikes despite the pandemic. The only issue was...
How one small business thrived despite setbacks from Covid
A South Dakota ethics board has moved to hire an outside attorney as it considers a pair of...
South Dakota “Government Accountability Board” pushes forward with Noem complaints
Quincy Bear Robe pleads not guilty
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds reaction to Biden's State of the Union address
Senator Mike Rounds busy in Washington fighting for gun rights