Bliss in your golden year’s

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -There are about 57 million Americans over the age of 65. According to the social security administration, that number is expected to hit 76 million by 2035. As people prepare to retire, finances are the first thing to consider, but staying active is next on the list.

Arlis Schreiber, a member at the activity center says the easiest way she stays active is by going to the center, “well, I just think to stay active. Come to the center.”

One of the most popular activities at the Canyon Lake Activities Center is Pickleball.

“Nice way to meet new people and get involved with the center. So that is basically how I found this (pickleball),” said Clyde Lichtenecker, also a member at the activity center.

Transitioning from work to retirement can be difficult, but staying active is vital. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens should get at least 150 minutes (about 2 and a half hours) of moderate exercise each week. To help with staying active, the center is open daily.

“Well I’m an old man now,” jokingly said Bob Smith, “so it keeps me very active, and I play about four to five days a week.”

Spending a whole day at the center can be easy, “well I come here three times a week to line dance, and when I get done line dancing, I come in the pool room,” said, Schreiber.

At Canyon Lake Activities Center, there is something for everyone to do: card games, pool, or even pickleball. They all have their perks but as you settle into your Golden Years, everyone agrees, you just have to put yourself out there.

Schreiber says the center keeps her young, “keeps me...keeps me young”

