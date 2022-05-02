Another Round of Rainfall Tomorrow Night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly clear skies are expected tonight and tomorrow morning. By the afternoon tomorrow, we will see clouds role into the area and then rain after sunset. The rain will start in Northeast Wyoming and then move into Western South Dakota by midnight. The rain will continue for our viewing area throughout the night. By sunrise, we will continue to see moderate rain in Northeast Wyoming, but Western South Dakota will only see light rain during the day on Wednesday. The heaviest rain as a whole will occur in Northeast Wyoming, where almost an inch of rain is possible. Northern counties will see very little rain. The next couple of days, we will see temperatures close to average, but 70s are in the forecast for the end of the week. Saturday we could see some thunderstorms, and then more rain is expected to start next week.

