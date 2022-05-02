Advertisement

Another Round of Rainfall Tomorrow Night

By Jacob Montesano
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly clear skies are expected tonight and tomorrow morning. By the afternoon tomorrow, we will see clouds role into the area and then rain after sunset. The rain will start in Northeast Wyoming and then move into Western South Dakota by midnight. The rain will continue for our viewing area throughout the night. By sunrise, we will continue to see moderate rain in Northeast Wyoming, but Western South Dakota will only see light rain during the day on Wednesday. The heaviest rain as a whole will occur in Northeast Wyoming, where almost an inch of rain is possible. Northern counties will see very little rain. The next couple of days, we will see temperatures close to average, but 70s are in the forecast for the end of the week. Saturday we could see some thunderstorms, and then more rain is expected to start next week.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for fentanyl death
Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old...
14-year-old charged after 17-year-old brother shot and killed, police say
Rapid City forecast
A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way
South Dakota highway patrol surrounding the Bandido's clubhouse after executing a search warrant
South Dakota law enforcement executes search warrant at the Bandidos Motorcycle Clubhouse
The deceased man was fond around 5 pm Saturday near South Reservoir Rd.
Body Found in Rapid Creek

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Windy and Mild Today; Rain Tonight into Wednesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A Couple of Chances of Much Needed Moisture
Warmer north tomorrow
Unusual Temperatures Spread Tomorrow
Calmer winds
Another Round of Moisture Tomorrow Night