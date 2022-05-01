Advertisement

Woman charged with child neglect after 3-year-old found sleeping on sidewalk

Shyla Heidelburg, 25, was arrested and charged with child neglect after a child was found...
Shyla Heidelburg, 25, was arrested and charged with child neglect after a child was found sleeping on a sidewalk, and two others were also found unattended.(Okaloosa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:51 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida woman is facing child neglect charges after a 3-year-old child was found sleeping on a concrete sidewalk in the early hours of the morning.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 25-year-old Shyla Heidelberg with three counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.

Police were called around 1 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of a 3-year-old child wrapped in a blanket and asleep on a street sidewalk.

After investigating, police discovered two more young children asleep alone in an apartment at the complex.

After police questioned her, they said Heidelberg admitted she had gone out to a nightclub an hour and a half earlier, leaving the children unattended.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota highway patrol surrounding the Bandido's clubhouse after executing a search warrant
South Dakota law enforcement executes search warrant at the Bandidos Motorcycle Clubhouse
Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old...
14-year-old charged after 17-year-old brother shot and killed, police say
The deceased man was fond around 5 pm Saturday near South Reservoir Rd.
Body Found in Rapid Creek
Police investigate fatal shooting in North Rapid.
Rapid City man arrested following Friday night shooting death
Rapid City forecast
A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way

Latest News

DoorDash driver Sophia Furtado, holding plaque, was honored for saving the life of Caryn...
DoorDash driver saves unconscious customer’s life during delivery
Police say 52-year-old Marcos Sandoval was fatally shot in what is believed to be a random and...
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man walking his dog
Police in Texas arrested a man suspected of killing a 52-year-old father in Los Angeles for no...
Man accused of randomly shooting dogwalker, leaving him to die
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
The Judds, Ray Charles join the Country Music Hall of Fame
May is Motorcycle Awareness Month, in 2021 there were more than 525,000 riders that flocked to...
Riders stay safe on the road