Unusual Temperatures Spread Tomorrow

Warmer north tomorrow
Warmer north tomorrow
By Jacob Montesano
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 3:38 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Will see some moisture move into our area but only impacting southern counties late tonight and tomorrow morning. Most of the moisture will clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will be cooler for southern counties and warmer for northern counties. We have another chance of rain on Wednesday, with warmer temperatures by the end of the week.

