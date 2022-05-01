Advertisement

Body Found in Rapid Creek

The deceased man was fond around 5 pm Saturday near South Reservoir Rd.
The deceased man was fond around 5 pm Saturday near South Reservoir Rd.(AP)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:25 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A body has been found by the Pennington Count Water Rescue team in Rapid Creek Saturday.

The deceased man was fond around 5 pm Saturday near South Reservoir Rd.

The deceased man has been identified as 52 year old James Stethem of Rapid City, who had recently gone missing.

At this time, there are no obvious signs of trauma, however an autopsy will be conducted on May 2nd.

