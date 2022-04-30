Rapid City man arrested following Friday night shooting death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man is arrested following a shooting death Friday night in an alley on the 200 block of East Monroe Street.

Police say 26-year-old Julion Graham shot and killed another man during an argument over a debt. The name of the man killed has not been released.

According to a Rapid City Police Department release, witness statements and video surveillance show that Graham was being beaten by a blunt instrument when he shot the other man.

At this time, Graham is under arrest for possession of a firearm – prior felony drug conviction.

The investigation continues and police ask that anyone with information call the department at 605-394-4131. People can also send an anonymous tip by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

