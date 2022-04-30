Advertisement

Another Round of Moisture Tomorrow Night

Calmer winds
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:58 PM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are going to remain clear tonight and tomorrow with much calmer winds. Tomorrow night we will see some rain move into our area. We could even see some snow in the northern hills. Most of the moisture will clear out of the Black Hills by Monday morning. However, throughout the day we could see some heavy rain for our far southeastern portion of our viewing area. Some of that rain may even transition to snow, especially for Bennett county. That moisture will clear out by Monday evening. Temperatures will remain slightly below average until the end of next week.

