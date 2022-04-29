Advertisement

Woman accused of sex trafficking child for drugs and money accepts plea deal

By WEAU Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:36 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A Wisconsin woman accused of offering a child to a man for him to have sex with in exchange for drugs and money has accepted a plea deal.

WEAU obtained court documents stating 35-year-old Amanda Eyman of Cameron pleaded guilty to an amended charge of child neglect in Barron County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the original charge in 2021, Eyman is accused of offering a child to a man, 35-year-old Paul Osterman of Rhinelander, for him to have sex with in exchange for drugs and money. This attempted exchange took place through social media app MeetMe and is part of a larger investigation into Osterman.

The two are accused of sending messages in December 2019. Osterman used the alias “Jake George” to ask Eyman if she knew of a “real young girl.”

Investigators said Osterman and Eyman messaged back and forth until Eyman agreed to let Osterman have sex with a child in exchange for money and drugs, with Eyman saying, “Bring me a bag of spin and a little cash so I can get some smokes, we’ll go over the details later.”

Eyman was charged in January 2021 with trafficking of a child as a party to a crime, and the original charge would have carried a maximum prison sentence of 40 years and a maximum fine of $100,000. The amended charge in the plea agreement carries a maximum sentence of three and a half years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation used data from Osterman’s phone and MeetMe, and detectives said Osterman used the app to offer money in exchange for sex with young girls on multiple occasions.

Osterman has yet to be charged in the case involving Eyman, but he is facing charges in other jurisdictions. He has also pleaded guilty to a federal charge of sex trafficking of children in April, and he will be sentenced in July.

Eyman’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 28.

