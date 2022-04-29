More Rain Overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rain will continue throughout the evening and overnight hours. The heaviest rain still to come will occur in the plains, although light rain is still likely in the Black Hills. We may even see some snow for the northern hills, but accumulation is expected to be minimal. Moderate rain will continue during the morning tomorrow for eastern counties, but the Black Hills will likely be done with rainfall by sunrise. By the evening tomorrow, all of the rain will clear out of the area. We will see some gusty winds tomorrow, especially for Rapid City and locations to the east. We may see gusts up to 60 mph at times during the afternoon. Winds are expected to die down by the overnight hours tomorrow. After tomorrow, we will remain below average for the next week with several chances of rain.

