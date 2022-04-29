Advertisement

More Rain Overnight

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:06 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rain will continue throughout the evening and overnight hours. The heaviest rain still to come will occur in the plains, although light rain is still likely in the Black Hills. We may even see some snow for the northern hills, but accumulation is expected to be minimal. Moderate rain will continue during the morning tomorrow for eastern counties, but the Black Hills will likely be done with rainfall by sunrise. By the evening tomorrow, all of the rain will clear out of the area. We will see some gusty winds tomorrow, especially for Rapid City and locations to the east. We may see gusts up to 60 mph at times during the afternoon. Winds are expected to die down by the overnight hours tomorrow. After tomorrow, we will remain below average for the next week with several chances of rain.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota highway patrol surrounding the Bandido's clubhouse after executing a search warrant
South Dakota law enforcement executes search warrant at the Bandidos Motorcycle Clubhouse
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Police investigate fatal shooting in North Rapid.
Rapid City man arrested following Friday night shooting death
The orange juice brand is releasing Tropicana Crunch, a cereal specifically intended to be...
Tropicana debuts cereal to be paired with orange juice, not milk
The deceased man was fond around 5 pm Saturday near South Reservoir Rd.
Body Found in Rapid Creek

Latest News

Calmer winds
Another Round of Moisture Tomorrow Night
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Showers, Breezy and Cooler Today; High Winds Saturday
More moisture is on the way
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Milder Today, Showery and Cool on Fricay