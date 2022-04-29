Advertisement

Son charged with murder in stabbing death of father

A Minnesota man has been charged with murder in the death of his father. (KEYC)
By Jake Rinehart and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:21 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - A son has been charged with murder after his father died from being stabbed in Minnesota.

Authorities said Steven Earle died while undergoing surgery Wednesday night. His son, 24-year-old Travis Earle, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and appeared in court Friday morning, KEYC reported.

According to a criminal complaint, law enforcement officials responded to a 911 call from Steven Earle around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say Travis Earle was waiting for them and acknowledged he had stabbed his father.

The complaint says Steven Earle was “covered in blood” when authorities arrived. Court documents allege a disagreement regarding a cable subscription being canceled led to the incident, with Travis Earle allegedly taking a knife in Steven Earle’s possession and subsequently stabbing him with it.

“I can tell you that he was stabbed multiple times. On a preliminary post-mortem it’s hard because they’re still going through processing things, in the torso area primarily then I think he had an additional wound in his leg as well,” said Captain Paul Barta of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Earle’s bail has been set at $2 million with no conditions and $1 million with conditions. His next court appearance will be May 12 in Blue Earth County.

Copyright 2022 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota highway patrol surrounding the Bandido's clubhouse after executing a search warrant
South Dakota law enforcement executes search warrant at the Bandidos Motorcycle Clubhouse
Master Plan, Credit: Dream Design
Get ready for a new industrial park Rapid City
A new medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lead, SD.
First dispensary opens the doors on Saturday
The Gut Check is coming up; South Dakota Army National Guard planning 10k obstacle course event
The Gut Check is coming up; South Dakota Army National Guard planning 10k obstacle course event

Latest News

A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. ...
Tech stocks sink again, Nasdaq has worst month since 2008
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his...
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Police in Ohio said a teenager jumped from a moving car while they were in pursuit.
Police: Ohio teen jumps from moving car
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol