Magnitude 2.8 earthquake rattles St. Louis, USGS reports

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.8 earthquake in St. Louis County Friday...
By KMOV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:56 PM MDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Missouri Friday evening about 22 miles outside of downtown St. Louis.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake struck near Fenton, Missouri, at about 5:30 p.m locally.

KMOV reports multiple residents felt the earthquake in St. Louis County and told news crews that they felt shaking or heard a large boom.

There were no immediate reports of major damage from the earthquake.

