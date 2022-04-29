First dispensary opens the doors on Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - April 30 will be an historic day in Lead. That’s when From The Hills, a cannabis dispensary, opens its doors, making it the first medical marijuana business in the Northern Hills. They will have a limited CBD supply to start.

Glimmers of white tile mix with old mining memorabilia to bring history into a new business. Located on Lead’s Main Street, From the Hills will be the first medical marijuana dispensary in the Northern Hills. Jim Gwynn of From The Hills said they “have some of the local flair in there, memorabilia here from Lead and the Homestake Mine here.”

The new store means visits from city officials, but also, neighbors and community members. “We get a lot of community support,” said Gwynn.

From the Hills is more than a single dispensary, they are a part of the growing process.

“We do cultivation as well and we plan to have the best product in South Dakota and part of our that is part of our brand recognition,” said Gwynn.

Although the store is starting with a limited selection, From The Hills hopes to have a large array of THC products by late summer. “A lot of the products you see here are our own branded products,” Gwynn said. “We have some ointments, we have some gummies available as well, as well as some liquids.”

Gwynn said they’re excited to bring a new business to Lead and educate people on their locally-grown products. “That side of the Cannabis business is what we are excited about, the benefits that it brings to people.”

The brand they are cultivating is based on 18 years of experience. Gwynn says they want to give personalized attention to each customer. “One of the things we are proud of is our brand and we plan on being the best product available in South Dakota. Having high-quality throughout all of our product lines.”

As the first medical marijuana dispensary, the store is filled with Lead history as it becomes a part of history.

Visit their website for more information: fromthehills.com

