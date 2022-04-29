Advertisement

Black Hills Energy celebrates Arbor Day at McGullicuddy House

The planting was funded by the corporate foundation of Black Hills Energy to celebrate 20 years...
The planting was funded by the corporate foundation of Black Hills Energy to celebrate 20 years of making legacy gifts.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills Energy is helping leave a ‘leafy’ legacy this Arbor Day at the McGillicuddy House on Mt. Rushmore Rd.

The house’s historical society partnered with Black Hills Energy to plant three trees in the front yard of the historic building. The planting was funded by the corporate foundation of Black Hills Energy to celebrate 20 years of making legacy gifts.

Operations Manager Bo Secrest says the new trees will have an environmental impact in more ways than one.

”The goal is to reduce energy consumption by strategically placing the trees around the house,” Secrest said. “It can help save on energy in the future.”

Black Hills Energy gave away more than 800 trees to customers last week on Earth Day.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota highway patrol surrounding the Bandido's clubhouse after executing a search warrant
South Dakota law enforcement executes search warrant at the Bandidos Motorcycle Clubhouse
Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office deputies and investigators from the Minnesota Department of...
Son charged with murder in stabbing death of father
The orange juice brand is releasing Tropicana Crunch, a cereal specifically intended to be...
Tropicana debuts cereal to be paired with orange juice, not milk
A new medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lead, SD.
First dispensary opens the doors on Saturday
Rising Star of the West 2022

Latest News

Police investigate fatal shooting in North Rapid.
Rapid City man arrested following Friday night shooting death
Governor Kristy Noem joined seven other governors to send a letter to the Environmental...
Governor Kristi Noem and seven other governors requested the EPA waive ethanol blended gas
Artwork decorating the terminals was donated by members of The Northern Plains Watercolor...
Displays of artwork on the walls of Rapid City Airport
Money raised is earmarked for a new all-ability Winnie the Pooh treehouse ... featuring slides...
Storybook Island fundraising to replace an iconic stable in the park
The staff at the museum is commemorating the silver anniversary by saying thank you to those...
Journey Museum celebrates its 25th anniversary